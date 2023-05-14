HPD: Armed man complaining of loud music at graduation party killed by police when he approached officer

Witnesses say the man had complained about loud music earlier. As an officer was investigating, the man reportedly came back.

HOUSTON — A man who witnesses say was complaining about loud music at a graduation party in north Houston last night was shot and killed by an officer.

It happened on Palmyra Street, near the intersection of Fulton and East Crosstimbers.

Assistant Chief Ban Tien with the Houston Police Department says officers were sent there at around 11:15 p.m. on a weapons call. A witness told officers that a man armed with a knife had been yelling that the music at the party was too loud, but then left, saying if it continued, he'd be back.

While the officer was there, the man reportedly did come back, still armed with a knife, and started to approach the officer. The officer says he told the man to drop the weapon while moving back, but the man kept coming.

At one point, the officer couldn’t back any further and fired at the man, hitting him. The man was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

Police believe the man lived in the neighborhood.