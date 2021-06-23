The city says an increase in trash and a lack of drivers is causing trash pick-up delays in some neighborhoods.

HOUSTON — The City of Houston is facing trash pick-up delays and a solid waste driver shortage.

The city’s Solid Waste Management department posted online that they are offering up to $3,000 in incentive pay in an effort to sign on more drivers.

“The Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD) is experiencing service delays in all quadrants of the City due to the increased amount of debris placed out for collection and driver shortages in our critical classifications," the City said. "As a result, SWMD is adjusting operations and updating collection schedules to serve Houston residents. The department is also hiring Commercial Truck Drivers and offering a signing incentive pay for these critical classifications."

Applicants are required to have a Class A or B commercial driver license with six months of CDL driving experience.

On the web: Those interested can apply here: http://bit.ly/390zkaF