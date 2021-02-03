Houston Nutcracker Market Spring will be in-person this year

Tickets go on sale Monday, March 22.

HOUSTON — The Houston Nutcracker Market Spring will return in mid-April to NRG Center, and according to organizers, it will be an in-person event this year.

Last year, the market was just one of many events either cancelled or turned virtual due to coronavirus restrictions. The ballet's third annual spring market event is scheduled for April 16 through April 18.

Market Dates/Hours

Friday, April 16 - 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 17 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 18 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



General Admission tickets are $18 at H-E-B Business Centers, $20 at Ticketmaster.com and must be purchased in advance.

Of course, safety remains a big concern for organizers as Houston works to bring down coronavirus infections and encourage vaccinations.

“We have carefully and thoughtfully prepared our plan for in-person shopping with recommendations from local and national experts on reopening protocols," CEO Patsy Chapman of the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market said.

"Many aspects of the Market will look a little different, but ultimately, the experience of shopping for a great cause is still at the heart of this event.”

Nutcracker Market and NRG Park are closely following the state and local guideline in preparation for the event.

The booth layout will adhere to social distancing practices and the aisle will be double sized. They're also require masks for shoppers both inside and outside. Guest will be limited to 6,500 people.

Health screenings, including temperature checks, will be performed on all everyone entering NRG Park.