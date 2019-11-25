HOUSTON — 77002, the ZIP code that encompasses most of downtown Houston, including Toyota Center, is officially recognized as Clutch City.

The United States Postal Service will send mail to addresses in Clutch City.

For the rest of the Rockets' season, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she wants all correspondence sent to:

Judge Lina Hidalgo

Harris County Judge

1001 Preston

Clutch City, TX 77002

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Houston dubbed the 'Cultural Capital of the South'

RELATED: Rockets unveil new Space City, Clutch City alternates

RELATED: Loyal Rockets fans unite in ‘Clutch City'