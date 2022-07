Hazmat crews were not called to the scene and thankfully there were no injuries.

HOUSTON — Several train cars derailed in east Houston early Friday.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. at Clinton and Hirsch.

According to officials, nine cars fell off the tracks, but they're not sure how it happened.

Crews are now working to safely remove the cars.