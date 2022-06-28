HCSO: Deputies wrangle loose horse after brief chase in north Harris County

Deputies were able to box the horse in with help of Houston police in north Harris County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A loose horse led law enforcement on a trot through north Harris County early Tuesday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with District 1 were responding to calls of a horse in the roadway near Acres Homes. When deputies arrived, the horse fled the area and led them on a chase.

According to scanner chatter, the chase started southbound on W. Montgomery Road, then into a brush near W. Gulf Bank, before reemerging on Ferguson Way.

Deputies were able to box the horse in with help from Houston Police North units and wrangle it safely.

Deputies say the horse only had a few small cuts on its hind leg and that it appeared to be very sociable and well cared for.

HCSO Livestock picked up the horse from the scene.

Anyone looking to claim ownership of the horse is asked to contact the HCSO's Livestock Office at (832) 927-2969.

A detailed description of the animal, photo and/or ownership papers must be provided for the horse to be released.