Texas Children's Hospital NICU babies put on their best rodeo gear for their first rodeo

Some of the babies posed in their Western bandanas while others rocked out in cowboy hats and jeans.

HOUSTON — The Houston rodeo may be coming to an end but that's not stopping some tiny tots from celebrating until the Ferris wheel comes down.

In honor of their first rodeo, newborns at the Texas Children's Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit dressed up in their best Western gear and had one adorable photoshoot.

See the photos of the newborns in the gallery below.

