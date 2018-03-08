HOUSTON - A Houston native is finally home.

Will Nguyen was beaten and detained June 10 in Vietnam for taking part in protests against the government.

Nguyen was facing up to seven years in prison for disrupting the peace.

Last month, a Vietnamese court convicted him and ordered him deported.

On Friday afternoon, Nguyen landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport with his sister, Victoria.

Family, friends, as well as international media, were all waiting for Nguyen at the airport. Nguyen is overwhelmed by all the attention, but he also credits that attention with his freedom.

Nguyen spent more than a month inside a Vietnamese prison.

“Did I think I would be detained? No. Did I know that I was participating in something sensitive. Yes,” Nguyen said.

“I think that was the worst part of it was the uncertainty,” Nguyen said. “I didn’t know how long I’d be there. It really was just day-to-day living.”

He said the time in prison was anything but easy.

“We slept on the cement floors. Our toilet, our sink, our shower was a hole in the ground,” Nguyen said.

However, he admits he was treated differently because he was American.

“They knew that the world is watching,” he said.

Before his trial one of his cellmates cut his hair and the prison cleaned him up.

“They bought me brand new clothes to go into that trial. That shirt was brand new. The pants were brand new. The day we went to trial, we had a fitting," Nguyen said.

He owes his freedom to those who rallied around him while behind bars.

“I mean, that still blows my mind,” he said. “The fact that there’s so many networks that were activated. My college network, my high school network. I had friends that I hadn’t spoken to in years in college that helped with this effort.”

Victoria Nguyen said this whole experienced has changed her brother.

“You can tell that he’s thinking of a lot of things and he’s overwhelmed with everything that’s going on, and I think that just comes with the whole situation," she said. "I just think he needs time to process everything. It’s a very traumatizing event.”

Nguyen plans to go to Washington D.C. when Congress starts back up to thank lawmakers who help put pressure on the Vietnamese government. He also wants to write about his experience in Vietnam.

