Houston family adopts young girl who survived alleged abuse from biological family

The family said they’re happy to be able to offer her the loving home she deserves.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Nineteen Houston kids in the foster care system now have a family they can call their own after an adoption ceremony Wednesday morning.

Some of these kids were in the Child Protective Services system after enduring abuse.

One family said their little girl survived the abuse by a miracle and that they're lucky they can now call her their daughter. By sharing their story, they hope others will consider adopting.

The German family said their adopted daughter, Isabella, was allegedly severely abused by her biological family. They said she lived in a house of horror and nearly died from the abuse. The family said they’re happy to be able to offer her the loving home she deserves

"I am Bella the brave," Isabella said.

19 Houston kids in foster care now have a family. Some were in @TexasDFPS after terrible abuse they endured. One family says their girl survived abuse by a miracle. Now they’re lucky to call her their daughter & hope others consider adopting these beautiful kids. Story @KHOU 5 pic.twitter.com/l6Pw9A53qp — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) November 16, 2022

Isabella spent two months in the hospital and had to re-learn how to walk after the alleged abuse she endured from her biological family.

"She actually lost her vision through some hard things that happened with her family," said Andrea German, Isabella's adoptive mother.

After CPS intervened, the foster system placed her with the German family.

"We tried a long time for biological children but it didn’t happen," said Andrea German.

The family said it was love at first sight.

"From the time we met her, we knew we clicked and we wanted her forever," said Andrea.

Two years later, the much-anticipated moment the family had been waiting for finally came.

"To adopt our baby Bella," said Dominique German.

Isabella couldn’t even sleep the night leading up to the ceremony.

"I was excited cause my mommy and daddy that I was going to get adopted," said Isabella.

Wednesday morning, a Harris County judge allowed the family to legally adopt Isabella.

Now, this resilient, brave little girl has a new loving family she can call her own.

In total, 19 kids were adopted Wednesday in Harris County for National Adoption Month. There are 330 kids still waiting in the system to be adopted in the Houston area.