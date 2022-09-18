Houston musicians hold candlelight concert to raise money for those impacted by the war in Ukraine

The group decided to put together the candlelight benefit concert with classical music from Ukraine. But, the music wasn't easy to find.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A group of ten Houston musicians came together Sunday night to hold a candlelight concert raising money for those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

All the money raised by the concert will go to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

"The feeling of helplessness is very potent, and we as musicians, we don't have a lot of money, don't know what to do other than do what we love," said musician Make Kubota.

That's why the group decided to put together the candlelight benefit concert with classical music from Ukraine. But, the music wasn't easy to find.

"Ukrainian compositional classical music only has a 100-year history or so," said Kubota. "During the middle of that, Soviet authorities tried to squeeze and destroy and erase all this kind of music."

So, the musicians had to do some digging. They contacted many orchestras and artists directly.

"We were getting these emails at the same time as these cities were being encroached on by artilleries," Kubota said.

Some of the pieces played had never been done so in the United States.

For some of these musicians and students, the music was helping their home.