HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — They say money talks, so let’s start with the bottom line. If you get caught illegally street racing in Texas, you could be arrested for reckless driving.

According to section 545.401 of the Texas Transportation Code, the misdemeanor charge comes with a $200 and up to 30 days in county jail. Your car could be impounded, so you’d have to pay to get it out the lot.

The consequences could be even more expensive if you damage another vehicle or worse, hurt or kill someone -- or you could pay $25 and race as many times as you want on a .8 mile strip designed and maintained for optimum drag racing.

Houston Motorsports Park, is hoping you’ll join them at their “Friday Night, Street Night” event, which usually draws a packed house.

It beats getting pulled over and arrested by Art Acevedo who is the Houston Police Chief. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, Acevedo was driving home along I-10 east when he spotted a green sports car speed past him. Moments later Acevedo saw a white Mercedes Benz whiz by at more than 100 miles per hour.

The chief called for backup before he pulled the driver of the luxury car over. The man was arrested, and his Mercedes Benz coupe was towed.

"It’s crazy," said Dean Baker who heard about Acevedo's traffic stop on the morning news. "But it’s good to think that he was there and was able to respond and do something about it."

Baker, who used to race cars himself, is doing something, too. In 2003, he expanded Houston Motorsports Park to include the drag strip.

"Basically to curb street racing," said Baker of the strip. "To get the races off the street, into a safe environment, in to a controlled environment and able to have fun without getting arrested and getting hurt."

As many as 300 cars will race during "Friday Night Street Night." Thousands of people will pack the stands to watch.

"If something does go wrong, there’s an ambulance here, there’s firemen here. With street racing, if something goes wrong from what I’ve seen, people just flee and are gone in a heartbeat," Baker said.

We saw a worst case scenario play out on a Houston street in April 2018. Javier Hunter, who was just 15 years old, was killed when he lost control of the car he was illegally racing.

His aunt, Ivory Brown, told us then, "What's going through my mind, I think i'm still asleep and it's just a horrible nightmare and I wish I could wake up."

In April 2019, prosecutors with the Harris County District Attorney's Office filed charges against the driver who was part of another deadly illegal street race.

"A lot of these kids don’t understand," Baker said. "They think they're young and their invincible until it’s too late."

Houston Motorsports Park is located at 11620 N. Lake Houston Parkway in Houston.

