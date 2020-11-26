Holidays in Houston Guide: Favorite family events; where to see Santa; gift ideas; and more!

The Houston Moms Blog has put together a guide with everything you need to know to celebrate the Christmas season safely in Houston and nearby suburbs.

HOUSTON — A lot of Houstonians -- hungry for a little happiness -- put up their Christmas lights and trees early this year and now they’re ready to soak up the season.

The Houston Moms Blog has put together an Ultimate Holiday Guide with everything you need to know to celebrate the season safely in Houston and nearby suburbs. You’ll find fun family events, places to see COVID-friendly Santas, Christmas tree farms and gift ideas for all ages

Houston-area holiday events

Even with the pandemic, there are plenty of holiday events in the Houston area and the Moms Blog has put together a list. You’ll need to mask up and social distance, as well as check ahead for other COVID-19 safety policies. You’ll also want to check their websites before you go. Some events -- including Dickens on the Strand – were canceled after this list was published.

Safe Santa sightings

You don’t have to give up this annual tradition, but it will be a little different this year. The Houston Moms have found a few places to see Santa around town with social distancing in mind.

The list includes their own Cookies with Santa event on Dec. 5. It’s a drive-thru event but you can still get pictures with Santa, who’ll be in a snow globe.

Christmas tree farms

After being cooped up for months because of COVID-19, this might be the year to leave that artificial tree in the attic and head outdoors to find the real deal. Pack up the kids for a short road trip to one of several Christmas tree farms in our area.

Ultimate Gift Guide