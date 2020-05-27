Police searching for missing 88-year-old woman with dementia

Houston police are searching for an 88-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.
Wha Gun Lee was last seen in the 800 block of Martin Street in north Houston around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
She was seen wearing a colored shirt with flower print and black pants. She’s might be with her dog, Kumba, a white poodle.
Lee is around 5-feet tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
MORE ON KHOU.COM
- VERIFY: Can your employer mandate a COVID-19 test before you return to work?
- 'It's not enough': George Floyd's family reacts to firing of Minneapolis police officers
- Trump accuses Twitter of election interference after it adds fact-check warning to his tweets
- Jimmy Fallon apologizes for wearing blackface in 'SNL' skit 20 years ago