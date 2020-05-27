x
Police searching for missing 88-year-old woman with dementia

Wha Gun Lee was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday in north Houston.
Credit: HPD
Houston police are searching for Wha Gun Lee, an 88-year-old woman with dementia who's been missing since 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Houston police are searching for an 88-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Wha Gun Lee was last seen in the 800 block of Martin Street in north Houston around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

She was seen wearing a colored shirt with flower print and black pants. She’s might be with her dog, Kumba, a white poodle.

Lee is around 5-feet tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

