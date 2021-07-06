First look inside new family transfer center in Houston

A new center opened in Houston and it's designed to help families that have been cleared legally at the border, but need a little bit of help.

HOUSTON — A new center to help new immigrants in the United States just opened in Houston.

The new family transfer center for migrants opened on the north side last week. Several humanitarian organizations partnered to get it up and running. It's not affiliated with the government.

The center is for families that have been cleared legally at the border and need short-term assistance before they connect with relatives or sponsors.

"The center is a community-based effort to bless the lives of some of God's children who are going through struggles in their lives, who need attention and kindness," family transfer center director Carlos Villareal said.