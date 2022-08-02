Houston METRO offering incentives for new bus drivers, mechanics

New bus operators will receive a $4,000 incentive and mechanics will receive an $8,000 incentive.

HOUSTON — Houston METRO is in a hiring blitz and looking for new bus drivers and mechanics to add to their team.

And METRO is not only offering jobs but giving incentives to those who become a part of the METRO family.

The bus transit service is offering a $4,000 incentive to new bus drivers and $8,000 to onboarding mechanics. You will also receive a bonus if you're bilingual.

You don't have to have any experience to apply for the available jobs. The company will train you, but Nick Simon, a senior instructor with METRO for 20 years, said it's about more than just stepping into a job.

"It's not just about driving a bus," Simon said. "It's about interacting with your passengers, getting to know people out on the bus. It all comes into play."

You'll need to have patience and be able to adapt to different situations as a METRO bus driver because we all know how bad the weather can get in Houston and there is plenty of construction that could present challenges.

But the reward is so much sweeter. You get the opportunity to help Houston keep moving.

To apply to Houston METRO, click here.