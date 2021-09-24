Houston Methodist will eventually mandate vaccine booster shots, but not yet

People with jobs that put them at high risk of getting COVID-19 are eligible for a third dose, including grocery store workers, teachers, and healthcare workers.

HOUSTON — Millions of Americans who received the Pfizer vaccine are now eligible to get a booster dose six months after their first two doses.

Those eligible include people 65 and older, adults 18 and older with underlying medical conditions, and adults whose jobs put them at high risk of getting the virus.

“We’re ready to go for the many, many more people who will be getting boosters. Some today, mostly starting Monday,” said Dr. Marc Boom, CEO of Houston Methodist.

A CDC panel rejected booster shots for high risk workers Thursday, but director Rochelle Walensky overruled that decision hours later allowing people like grocery store workers, teachers, essential workers, and healthcare workers to receive third doses.

“Imagine being a nurse who has to think about going home to their 5-year-old child who cannot be immunized. That person deserves the best possible protection, so we owe boosters to them,” said Boom.

Houston Methodist was one of the first hospitals in the country to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Boom says booster shots will eventually be required too, but that won’t happen until there’s guidance for people who received the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

“This is going to be like the flu shot where every year you’re mandated to do that. We’ve done that for a dozen years. It’s not now, but over time we will continue to mandate whatever the appropriate intervals are,” said Boom.