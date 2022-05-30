Houston's Memorial Day ceremony returns after three-year hiatus due to COVID

The event was held at the Houston National Cemetery which has more than 100,000 burials for veterans and their loved ones.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Hundreds of people gathered at the Houston National Ceremony on Monday to honor the fallen men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

This event, which is usually an annual ceremony, has been on a three-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic but returned this year with a large crowd.

"It’s important for everybody," said CP Walters with the Texas Free Masons. "Without them, we wouldn’t have the freedoms we enjoy today."

Mayor Sylvester Turner was one of the notable speakers who gave comments during the wreath ceremony. He, along with several other participants, received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Some attendees brought their entire families, including their little ones to honor those who defended our country's freedom to the very end.

"You want to teach by example and that’s not sitting on the sidelines. You got to get directly involved such as coming to events like this," an attendee said.

The Houston National Cemetery has more than 100,000 burials for veterans and their loved ones.

Organizers encourage people who want to visit the gravesites on Memorial Day to watch out for traffic and congestion.