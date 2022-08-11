Houston’s median home price jumps to $357,200

The current median home price in Houston is $357,200. That’s a $50,000 increase year over year.

HOUSTON — In a newly released report from the Houston Association of Realtors (HAR), data collected shows that homebuyers in Houston are paying even more in the second quarter of 2022.

The HAR data shows that only 39% of households make enough money to afford A single-family home. The annual salary needed is $89,000.

There’s no relief for renters either.

The report revealed that the median lease payment jumped from $1850 this time last year to $2050 now. That amount doesn’t include a deposit or utilities. The annual salary to be able to afford that rent check is $82,000. Only 42% of Houston households make that money.

15 counties in Southeast Texas saw housing get more expensive. The only one that didn’t change was San Jacinto County. The three most affordable counties are San Jacinto, Chambers and Wharton.

The data shows that Aldine and Pasadena are the most affordable places to live in Harris County.