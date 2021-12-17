Mayor Turner tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has tested positive for COVID-19.
He was tested Friday after showing mild coronavirus symptoms. The mayor's office confirmed Turner is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot.
"I was not feeling well overnight and thought I was suffering from allergies or a sinus infection, so I decided to get tested before starting my daily schedule," Turner said in a tweet. "Before and after getting my test results, I canceled all events for today and the weekend."
The mayor has cleared his schedule through the weekend as he isolates at home.