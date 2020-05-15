Here's what Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner just tweeted to Elon Musk

Musk mentioned last weekend he was moving Tesla headquarters from California to Texas or Nevada.

HOUSTON — Editor's note: Video above is from earlier this week when other Houston-area leaders were tweeting Elon Musk

Add Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to the list of local officials who would love to see Elon Musk move his business to town.

Today, Mayor Turner tweeted a letter he sent to Musk, touting Houston as the perfect location for the company to bring Tesla and SpaceX in its first global campus.

Turner’s letter mentions Houston’s history as an innovator in industry and corporate collaboration, giving Musk the perfect opportunity for growth.

“Houston is a leading global city where collaboration to solve the problems that matter is routine – a man on the moon, the first artificial heart, the transition of the energy industry to a lower-carbon future. As we continue our industrial evolution, I invite you to play a leading role in our story. As the only U.S. market that can immediately meet the production needs of Tesla and SpaceX, Houston provides a single solution for your operations,” wrote Turner.

The mayor’s letter comes on the same day Austin was reportedly named a finalist to land Tesla.

According to a report , a person briefed on the topic said Tulsa, Oklahoma has also been selected as a finalist. It is not clear if there are any other finalists at this time.

Tesla said it wants the plant to be in the center of the country and plans for it to be larger than its California factory, which employs 10,000 people, according to the report.

Last weekend, Musk tweeted that he was going to move Tesla headquarters from Fremont, California to Texas and Nevada in response to Alameda County advising Tesla to remain closed until June 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic.