'In Houston, we stand for freedom' | Mayor Turner condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Saturday issued a statement condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The statement reads in full below.

“The City of Houston condemns the unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation and stands with the people of Ukraine against the on-going violence. Our global system is built on the principle of the sovereignty of nation states – a principle violated by Russia that has damaged our entire concept of international peace."

“In Houston, we stand for freedom; for democracy; and for the safety and security of all residents. We join with cities and countries around the world calling for an immediate end to the violence, to protect human rights, and for the return of peace in Europe.”

“Symbolic of our solidarity with the Ukrainian people in Houston, in Ukraine, and around the world, those that can throughout our city will light their buildings Blue and Yellow.”

The City of Houston condemns the unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation and stand with the people of Ukraine against the on-going violence. #StandWithUkriane🇺🇦 (1/4) pic.twitter.com/2OTSwkc8fm — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) February 27, 2022

Other Texas leaders, including Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee and Al Green, recently held press conferences addressing the crisis happening in Ukraine.

Gov. Greg Abbott has also called on Texas restaurants and retailers to remove Russian products from their shelves.

Many Houstonians are directly impacted by the crisis in Ukraine. Many of them have family trapped in the country.