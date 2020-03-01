HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was sworn in Thursday for his second term.

Turner was sworn in alongside the City Controller and City Council members.

The new council includes a record number of women, who now make up the majority on the governing body.

"As a former council member, and at one time only two of us (women), it means a great deal to me,” said Brenda Stardig, former City Council member for District A.

"It's good to see more women,” said Judge Lina Hidalgo of Harris County. “It's good to see diversity. We've got a way to go. We know the city is probably close to 50% Hispanic, and the representation doesn't reflect that."

City Controller Chris Brown is back for a second four-year term, and so is Turner.

During his inaugural address, Turner told the crowd he ordered Houston Public Works to deliver a plan within 60 days to lay out which streets need major repairs, identify a funding source, and lay out a timeline.

“You should see a noticeable improvement by the end of this term,” Turner said.

He also called on the private sector and nonprofits to give another $50 million to The Way Home, a regional effort to end homelessness.

Within two years, Turner said he hopes to bring the number of people experiencing homelessness down from roughly 4,000 people to 3,000 people by the end of 2021.

"If we do this, you will see a noticeable difference on our streets,” he said.

On Monday, Turner said the city will launch a new agreement with the Texas General Land Office to speed up the repair process for flooding victims.

The second-term mayor also highlighted upcoming flood control projects, reiterated the need for more police officers, pushed for more grocery stores in underserved areas, and spoke of the need for more high-tech jobs to keep local talent in Houston.

Turner also repeated his call for a new theme park and said he’s hopeful the construction of a long-awaited, controversial high-speed train between Houston and Dallas can start in the third quarter of 2020.

Less than an hour after the inauguration ceremony ended, the new Houston City Council held its first meeting at City Hall.

"I see good things for this council,” said returning Council Member Greg Travis of District G.

"The perspectives are so different, so I think it's beneficial for Houston in general,” said Council Member Leticia Plummer, the newly sworn-in At-Large 4 representative.

During the meeting, returning Council Member Dave Martin of District E was voted Mayor Pro-Tem, while returning Council Member Martha Castex-Tatum of District K was voted Vice Mayor Pro-Tem.

