Houston mayor awarded George Bush Medal for empowering people with disabilities

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Saturday was awarded the George Bush Medal for empowering people with disabilities.

This comes as the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law by Bush 33 years ago.

The mayor was honored for not just his years of advocacy, but for his actions while serving in office.

"This man is a leader and he doesn't just talk the talk," said disability rights activist Lex Frieden. "He's empowered people with disabilities. He's empowered all people in Houston who are facing hardship, challenges. He is the inclusion mayor."

The award was established in 1992. Turner is now the first mayor to ever receive the award.

"I accept it on behalf of a great city," the mayor said. "This is a people-centric city. And it's a can-do city."

The ADA protects around 61 million Americans against discrimination.