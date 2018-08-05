Houston’s mayor said Tuesday the city is closing a $114 million budget gap for the upcoming year without layoffs.

During a news conference at City Hall, Mayor Sylvester Turner also promised no reductions to Houston Police Department or Houston Fire Department.

Mayor Turner said pension-related costs, police raises and overtime for cops and firefighters make up a big chunk of $83 million in extra expenses expected in the Fiscal Year 2019 budget, compared to the current budget. It marks the third-straight year the city has had to make cuts.

Turner said the city can close the budget gap thanks to unusually high sales tax revenue, a pension lawsuit settlement, and special revenue funds. He also expects about 200 jobs to vanish through attrition.

The mayor says police and fire will have fully funded cadet classes, but the city won’t have money for any of the 500 to 600 extra police officers the mayor and law enforcement officials are hoping to add over five years.

“As long as we are under the existing revenue cap, we will always be falling short every single year, and we may as well face that reality,” Turner said. “I have scrubbed this budget looking at every line item that exists.”

Turner says this budget also does not include money for more than $600 million in deferred maintenance costs, nor does not cover the city’s share of the estimated $2.5 billion in Harvey recovery costs, which could total at least $250 million.

City Council still must approve the budget.

“I don’t anticipate huge changes, but there certainly will be some,” said Council Member Amanda Edwards, who serves as Vice Chair of the city’s Budget and Fiscal Affairs Committee. “I think, ultimately, you’ll see council members scrub, scrub, scrub, look for additional potential savings, because that is, of course, how we’ll find revenue sources to provide additional needs and services that people expect.”

Once approved, the FY 2019 budget takes effect in July.

