Houston Marathon: What you should expect on Sunday

HOUSTON — Nearly 30,000 people are set to run in the 50th annual Houston Marathon on Sunday.

City leaders and marathon organizers laid out what attendees need to know ahead of the big day. The marathon is back in-person for the first time since 2020.

"For us to be returning to have all our runners return the streets for the 50th anniversary means so much to so many people,” said Wade Moorhead, the executive director of the Houston Marathon Committee.

He says this year will look a little different, with a brand-new addition to the racecourse.

"This will be the first time ever that anybody is going to be running through the tunnels at Memorial Park. The land bridge there that is connecting the north and south sides of the park,” said Moorhead.

Frigid temperatures are expected on Sunday morning. Moorhead says they’re encouraging runners to wear layers, but it’s perfect running weather for a marathon.

"Hopefully the wind won't be as bad as they say it is but chilly temperatures on race day are good for runners,” he said.

City leaders also addressed safety given the increased number of COVID-19 cases. Dr. David Persse, Houston's chief medical officer, said they’ve been in communication with the health officials at the Medical Center.

"Is it safe to hold a marathon at this point in the pandemic? I think that it absolutely is," said Persse.

Persse says current hospital numbers are manageable

to carry on with the marathon, in addition to the safety precautions being put in place by organizers.

Mayor Turner echoed the importance of staying safe, but also moving forward.

“Certainly, we are past the point where we just shut down or close down, we just have to now learn how we can operate and manage with this virus,” he said.