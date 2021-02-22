Houston man wanted in 2009 child sexual indecency case

Investigators said Daniel Elizalde, 43, performed indecent sexual acts with a child in the 7900 block of Chadwick Street. During the investigation, the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse and police identified Elizalde as a suspect.

Elizalde is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.



