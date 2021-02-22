x
Houston man wanted in 2009 child sexual indecency case

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest of Daniel Elizalde, 43.
Credit: Houston Police Department

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a fugitive tied to a 2009 child indecency case, according to Crime Stoppers.

Investigators said Daniel Elizalde, 43, performed indecent sexual acts with a child in the 7900 block of Chadwick Street. During the investigation, the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse and police identified Elizalde as a suspect.

Elizalde is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

