HOUSTON — The crime was described as "one of the most gruesome" U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett had ever dealt with during his 11 years on the bench.

Don Gaines, 32, pleaded guilty to kidnapping charges on April 26 and was sentenced Thursday to 540 months in prison.

The crime

Gaines, of Houston, kidnapped 28-year-old Gina Roy as she was leaving her job at the U.S. Postal Station - Houston distribution Center on Aldine Bender Road on Sept. 11, 2017. Gaines and Roy had two children together. Both were U.S. Postal Service employees.

He thought he strangled her and drove her to Louisiana while thinking she was dead. During the trip, however, Roy regained consciousness.

Gayla Roy was reported missing in September.

The judge said this was a point in the crime where Gaines had a chance to stop.

“Instead, you doubled down,” Bennett said, noting Gaines then walked Roy into the woods and shot her in the head.

Gaines then abandoned her body and drove back to Houston in her car.

About a month after the crime happened, investigators were led to a remote location in Louisiana where Roy's remains were found.

