Meet the man representing Houston on Survivor's newest season

Healthcare worker Jackson Fox will be featured on Survivor 42, which begins Wednesday night.

HOUSTON — Get ready "Survivor" fans!

Season 42 of the Emmy-award winning series returns Wednesday night with a two hour premiere.

And this year, there will be a Houstonian on the island.

Jackson Fox, 48, is a healthcare worker who originally hails from Pasadena.

Fox says there's one specific life experience that's prepared him for Survivor.

"A life experience that has prepared me for this, is learning to be on my own after I came out," Fox said. "I'm a transgender man. And I think if you can go through the process of revitalizing your life and bearing it all, I think you can go on Survivor and bear it all as well."

Fans of season 41 are in for a treat with this season. Host Jeff Probst says all of last season's twists are back, but with more variables than before.

"You're gonna be on your own. No rice, no food source. The new Survivor is fast, it's difficult, and it's dangerous," Probst said. "All the big twists we did in 41 are back in 42. It's going to be 26 days, shot in the dark is back, and we're gonna continue to lean into everything we did in '21. But we're gonna change certain variables to see if it changes their decision making process."

The other twist involved in this season of Survivor, is that seasons 41 and 42 were shot back-to-back. Meaning that while the audience saw season 41, the cast hasn't.

"So, we're gonna really expand the experiment," Probst said. "And what better way to do it than on a devilishly dangerous game like Survivor."

You can catch the season 42 premiere Wednesday night at 7 p.m. right here on KHOU 11.