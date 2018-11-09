HOUSTON — A Houston man has been charged with tampering with a corpse after a woman’s body was found in a recycling bin in his bedroom.

Alex Akpan, 24, was arrested last week after the victim was found in his house in the 9600 block of Wellsworth Dr. in far west Harris County.

The medical examiner’s office has asked for help identifying the woman.

The victim was wearing this black and white striped shirt with NYC Classic on the front.

She is described as a young black woman with short to medium black hair. She had single ear piercings with large yellow metal hoop earrings. She was about 5’6 and 160 pounds.

The victim was wearing a black and white striped shirt with NYC Classic on the front. She had on olive green pants from “Forever 21” and a gray Hanes brand hoodie tied around her waist. She was found without shoes or socks.

The woman’s cause of death hasn’t been released yet.



Police suspect foul play, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say charges against Akpan will be upgraded if the autopsy determines she was murdered.

They asked for a $100,000 high-risk bond saying Akpan poses a threat to the community and could be a flight risk. But he was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

