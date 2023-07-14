Another Houston man arrested after taking a selfie inside the U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot, FBI says

Alexander Fan was caught hiding inside an office of the Capitol Building with a guy in a yellow Batman beanie who was also charged recently.

HOUSTON — Another Houston man was arrested by FBI agents Thursday in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to court documents, Alexander Fan admitted he was inside the Capitol after the breach and even showed them his selfie.

He faces four federal charges.

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

The FBI first identified Fan after they were tipped off by someone he knew. The individual said Fan took a photo of his red "Make America Great Again" cap on a desk inside the Capitol and sent it to him.

When agents interviewed Fan on May 11, 2021, they said he confirmed that he had flown to Washington, D.C. to attend the Jan. 6 Trump rally.

According to charging documents, Fan told them he entered the Capitol Building twice.

The first time, Capitol police found him hiding inside a locked office with a guy in a yellow Batman beanie who was also charged recently. A third man found in the office with them was wearing a helmet but the FBI hasn't been able to determine his identity. All three were escorted out of the building.

The second time, Fan said he crawled through a window into another office where he took the selfie. That's the selfie he handed over to FBI agents when they interviewed him.

Several other Texans have been charged in connection with the Capitol breach and some have been convicted, including Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.