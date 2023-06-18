Dive teams searching for man missing in water in northeast Harris County

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man went under water and never resurfaced.

HOUSTON — Dive teams are searching for a man who went under water Sunday and hasn’t resurfaced, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The search was taking place in along Riverside Street near Beach Street in the Magnolia Gardens area. That’s in northeast Harris County.

According to the sheriff, the man, who is around 24 years old, may not have been able to swim and went under. Gonzalez said he hasn’t been found.

We have a crew heading to the scene right now. We’ll post any updates as we get them.