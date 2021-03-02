Houston-area liquor store owner was out running errands before found dead inside vehicle

Imtiyazali Manasyia, 54, didn't return home the night of Jan. 13 before his body was discovered. Houston police need your help finding his killer.

HOUSTON — The death of a Houston-area liquor store owner remains unsolved after he was found shot multiple times inside his car last month.

Houston police asked Wednesday for the public's help finding those responsible for the murder of Imtiyazali Manasyia, 54.

Investigators said he left his family home in Sugar Land on Jan. 13 to run errands for the family business. According to officers, the victim's family filled a missing persons report with Sugar Land police sometime after 8 p.m. when Manasyia didn't return home.

Records and surveillance video show Manasyia making purchases at various wholesale retailers before stopping at a gas station along the Southwest Freeway around 12:30 p.m. He refueled and then left the gas station, heading north on the highway, police said.

It's the last time Manasyia was seen alive.

The victim was later found dead inside his vehicle about 10 p.m. Jan. 14 in the 6000 block of Rookin Street, just a block from Hilcroft Avenue and the Southwest Freeway. Investigators said the location is about a mile away from the gas station.

They're still trying to determine whether he was killed shortly after refueling or hours later.

HPD investigators didn't name the liquor store but confirmed it was in the Pasadena area.

HPD said family members described Manasyia as an upstanding family man who lived in Sugar Land and nothing suggests he had any disputes with anyone.