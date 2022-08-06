Houston's LGBT Chamber connects customers with inclusive businesses, organizations

Example video title will go here for this video

The Chamber has grown every year and now boasts more than 230 members, all businesses owned by members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

"Everyone is welcome here. We love all y'all."

"The last thing people need on a Sunday is to go somewhere and feel condemned."

Customers can check out the Chamber's directory , which includes categories ranging from advertising to health care to real estate to religious organizations.

"These days, people are really, really thinking about where they spend their dollars," says Wallace. "We want to spend our dollars where we know these companies value us, appreciate us and support us."

The Chamber has grown every year and now boasts more than 230 members, all businesses owned by members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

"Our community is woefully behind when it comes to economic inclusion. We have a lot of work to do," Wallace says. "We’re going to keep doing it."

She helped launch the Chamber in 2016 after seeing that the LGBTQ+ business community of Houston lacked a voice and a seat at the table when it came to economic development.

"We’re not always seen that way by people outside of the state," says Tammi Wallace, president and CEO of the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce .

So many new people move to Houston every single day. Some of them are members of the LGBTQ+ community, who may be surprised to learn just how inclusive the largest city in Texas is.

St. Peter United Church of Christ : "The last thing people need on a Sunday is to go somewhere and feel condemned."

Founded in 1848, St. Peter United Church of Christ is the third oldest church in Houston. Its historic chapel, built just a few years later, is a monument to its history. Its legacy is something different, though.

"Here in this church, we preach that Jesus Christ was very inclusive and that Jesus reached out to everyone. Jesus even reached out to people that the society and the culture were saying not to reach out to, not to heal, not to touch," says Sr. Pastor Leslie Jackson.

He adds that his congregation is open for people of all sexualities and gender identities.

"We’ve always wanted to follow Jesus Christ, we just haven’t had the best places or best churches to do that," Jackson says. "We’re just a bunch of recovering Evangelicals, Catholics, Pentecostals, Baptists, we’re all over the place."

The walls of St. Peter's sanctuary are lined with banners that read "You are loved," "You are accepted," "You are worthy" and "You have a purpose."

"For me, it is important that there are places that people can go and worship and feel love and still connect to God," says Jackson. "Life is so difficult, so stressful and so rough. The last thing people need on a Sunday is to go somewhere and feel condemned."

He worries that Houston gets a bad rap when it comes to being inclusive, stressing that this is a very diverse and inclusive city. In fact, he says there are many affirming and welcoming churches around Houston.