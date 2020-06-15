Houston leads the nation in postal worker dog attacks

It's not always strays or loose dogs that attack letter carriers. That's why the USPS is asking owners to take some simple precautions.

HOUSTON — More U.S. Postal Service employees are attacked by dogs in Houston than in any other city in the nation.

In 2019, 85 USPS workers were bit by dogs here.

Other Texas cities on the list include Dallas with 40 attacks, San Antonio with 28 and Fort Worth with 27.

Dog attacks were down nationwide with 5,803 in 2019. That’s 200 fewer than 2018 and 400 fewer since 2017.

“Even during these difficult times, it’s important for our customers to understand that letter carriers are still coming to homes daily and need to deliver mail safely,” said USPS Safety Awareness Program Manager Chris Johnson. “We are confident we can keep moving the trends of attacks downward, and ramping up overall awareness for everyone is the best way to do that.”

It's not always strays or loose dogs that attack postal workers. That's why the USPS is asking owners to take some simple precautions.

When a letter carrier delivers mail or packages to your front door, place your dog in a separate room and close that door before opening the front door. Dogs have been known to burst through screen doors or plate glass windows to attack visitors.

Parents should remind children and other family members not to take mail directly from letter carriers in the presence of the family pet. The dog may view the letter carrier handing mail to a family member as a threatening gesture.

If a letter carrier feels threatened by a dog, or if a dog is loose or unleashed, the owner may be asked to pick up mail at a post office or another facility until the letter carrier is assured the pet has been restrained. If the dog is roaming the neighborhood, the pet owner’s neighbors also may be asked to pick up their mail at the area’s post office.

2019 USPS dog bites

Houston 85 Los Angeles 74 Chicago 54 Cleveland 51 Dallas 40 Columbus 35 Philadelphia 34 Toledo 32 Denver 30 San Diego 29 Baltimore 29 Louisville 28 San Antonio 28 Fort Worth 27 Detroit 26 Cincinnati 26 El Paso 25 Sacramento 25 Kansas City 25 Memphis 24