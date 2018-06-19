Mayor Sylvester Turner is once again condemning plans to open a holding center for immigrant children in Houston.

Dozens of community leaders joined him Tuesday afternoon in speaking out against it.

“The new policy of separating immigrant children from their parents or guardians at the border violates decency and is not representative of our American values,” Turner said.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo was among those who criticized the plan.

“We can do better as a nation and a government,” said DiNardo. “We can do better as human beings.”

A two-year-old Honduran stands with her mother after being detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Star of Hope previously used the building at 419 Emancipation as a safe harbor for homeless women and children.

Now, a government contractor is working to convert it into what critics call a “baby jail” where kids as young as infants could be held while their undocumented parents are processed elsewhere.

“Children being separated from their parents is heartbreaking,” said Vlad Daviduik with the Harris County Republican Party.

A father himself, Daviduik hopes the sad situation brings meaningful change to the overriding immigration issue.

“The question isn’t whether a center opening in Houston for the housing of minors who enter the United States is a good thing or a bad thing,” said Daviduik. “The question is whether Democrats will stop grandstanding and obstructing enough to work with Republicans and President Trump to find a solution that helps the children and ends the crisis.”

Critics say tearing families apart should be stopped by those already in charge.

“If we don’t say no, these types of policies will continue,” Turner said.

The mayor met with the government contractors seeking to open the shelter, Southwest Key Programs.

He said they do good work elsewhere.

In this case, they still haven’t gotten necessary city and state permits.

That’s a process that could take a while.

