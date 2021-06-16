HPD Chief Finner brings law enforcement agencies together to tackle rise in violent crimes

Houston has seen a significant increase in violent crime, especially homicides and gun violence, in 2021.

HOUSTON — The City of Houston invited law enforcement agencies at multiple levels of government to a summit Wednesday to discuss the recent rise in crime rates, especially homicides, throughout the area.

The Houston Police Department reported there has been 199 homicides within the city limits from the start of 2021 through June 10. Through the same time period in 2020, there had been 148 homicides.

That's a 35% increase. And it's not just a unsettling trend in Houston but across the nation.

HPD Chief Troy Finner is expected to lead the discussion with representatives from local, state and federal law enforcement organization. In April, the newly appointed police chief laid out his plan for handling violent crime and advancing police reform.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is also in attendance.

The purpose of the Law Enforcement Summit is to coordinate initiatives to reduce violent crime within Houston, city officials said ahead of the event.

The summit is closed off to media, but Finner is expected to make remarks sometime Wednesday afternoon