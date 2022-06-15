Houston's Julep bar wins national James Beard award for 'Outstanding Bar Program'

For eight years now, Houston’s Julep bar has built a reputation for crafting quality cocktails, but now – it has another title.

HOUSTON — The prestigious James Beard Foundation awards were announced Monday night in Chicago, and one Houston bar came back home a big winner.

At the awards ceremony in Chicago, Julep owner Alba Huerta accepted the prestigious James Beard Foundation award for Outstanding Bar Program.

“It’s kind of a huge deal. It’s like the Oscars of the culinary world," Huerta said.

An immigrant from Mexico, Huerta’s love for the cocktail industry began in 1998 when she became a bartender at 18.

In 2014, she went from bartender to bar owner when she opened Julep. In her acceptance speech, Huerta took the time to thank Houston.

“For, yes, loving immigrants! For loving immigrants like me, like my family, welcoming us and giving us the path to opening our own businesses," Huerta said in her acceptance speech. “Houston is this great place where so many people can come together and know so much about each other’s culture. And that creates this scene for us in the culinary industry that’s really interesting and ingredient-focused and people-focused."

She said focusing on ingredients and people is one of the secrets to their success.