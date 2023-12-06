Video show man forcibly robbed in front of his hotel near downtown

Houston police believe this was a case of 'jugging.'

HOUSTON — Houston police want you to take a look at the video in the window above to help them find a couple guys behind a ‘jugging.’

‘Jugging’ is when a person is followed from a bank and robbed.

The video is from May 20 at around 11 a.m. The victim told police he had just withdrawn a large amount of money from a Chase Bank on McGowen near Smith Street. From there, he went to a hotel on West Dallas near Arthur Street, which is less than two miles away.

He said as he was standing outside the hotel, a man came up to him and grabbed an envelope that had the money. The suspect then ran to a black Mercedes sedan and took off.

Video captured both suspects and the Mercedes.

