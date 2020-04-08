Video shows suspects attack victim who had just left Houston bank

Police say the man may have been a victim of 'jugging' in southwest Houston

Police have released video of what they believe was a 'jugging' attack in southwest Houston last month and they need your help to find the bad guys.

It happened on July 13 at a little before 1 p.m. The victim had pulled into the driveway of a home in the 6000 block of Rowan Lane, then got out of his truck. Police say he had an envelope with a large amount of cash in it.

That's when one person jumped out of a black Infinity QX80 that had just pulled up and tried to take the victim's envelope. The victim fought back, but a second suspect approached and motioned as if he had a gun.

The victim backed off and the suspects got away with the envelope.

The victim told police he had just come from a bank along Hillcroft and the Southwest Freeway and thought the suspects may have followed him.

One of the suspects is described as a Black male with a gray/blue long sleeve shirt, gray washed jeans and black and white jeans. The second suspect is a Black male wearing a black T-shirt with a white white muscle shirt, black shorts and black tennis shoes.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org

What is jugging?

Police say 'jugging' happens when robbers follow people leaving from banks with cash envelopes or money bags and either rob them or break into cars to steal money.