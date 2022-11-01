More job openings in Texas than unemployed workers for first time during pandemic

“For the first time since the start of the pandemic we now have more job openings than we do people who are unemployed,” Texas Workforce Solutions said.

HOUSTON — The unemployment rate in the United States fell last month to a pandemic low of 3.9%.

However, the spike in COVID-19 cases due to omicron may disrupt the economy as workers get infected with the virus and are forced to stay home and quarantine.

Two years into the pandemic, Texas Workforce Solutions manager Michelle Castrow said they’re seeing more and more people looking for work.

“For the first time since the start of the pandemic we now have more job openings than we do people who are unemployed,” Castrow said.

She said that’s a good sign for the economy.

“It is giving people options and it is showing that businesses have the demand for their goods and services which is why they need more people on their payrolls in order to be able to deliver on those goods and services,” Castrow said.

According to Texas Workforce Solutions, the unemployment rate in the Greater Houston area stands at 5.1% as of November.

Castrow said it was 3.9% going into the pandemic.

She said people are experiencing COVID fatigue and are reevaluating what’s important.

“For professionals, we are seeing more and more demand to continue to be able to work from home. To have the flexibility of being able to be present for your children,” Castrow said. “For people who are in hourly positions; they’re looking for jobs that are going to give them stability and security, things like paid sick time.”