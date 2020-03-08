Houston ISD welcomes new principals with drive-up celebration

Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan and district staff welcomed the newcomers with a DJ, car parade and socially distanced interactions.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD welcomed 29 new staff members who were all hired virtually during a drive-up party Sunday morning.

The fresh faces joined administrators and district leaders returning to HISD headquarters for the first time since campuses closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan and district staff welcomed the newcomers with a DJ, car parade and socially distanced interactions.

Lathan said she is focused on getting everyone to buy into the Reconnect Safely Return Strong motto for the upcoming school year.

The district doesn’t plan to return to in-person learning until Oct. 16. That date is predicated on whether local COVID-19 cases come under control.

Houston currently has a 20 percent positivity rate. In a recent CNN interview, White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Brix said it would be unsafe to open schools in communities with positivity rate of 5% or higher.

Despite all the uncertainties, Latham said she is optimistic.