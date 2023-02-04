Community members meet to discuss TEA takeover of HISD

Although TEA Commissioner Mike Morath wasn't there, about 100 members of the community met in north Houston to talk about the TEA takeover of HISD.

HOUSTON — Community members met on Sunday to talk about their opposition to the Texas Education Agency takeover of the Houston Independent School District.

About 100 people gathered at the Community of Faith Church, including NAACP Houston representatives Bishop James Dixon and HISD board member Kathy Blueford-Daniels.

All of them voiced their frustration and anger over the TEA's decision that will eventually replace Superintendent Millard House II and the current HISD trustees with an appointed board of managers.

The group was hoping that the TEA's top official, Commissioner Mike Morath, would accept their invite to the meeting so he could answer questions about the upcoming move. They even had an empty seat on the stage for him.

Dixon said Morath might show up to the next community meeting on April 10.

"Please come to the table because if we're going to build trust, we've got to be able to have conversation," Dixon said.