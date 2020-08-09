Houston ISD suffers website outage on the first day of school | Watch live press conference now

"Thank you for your patience," HISD tweeted as technicians tried to fix the website outage.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD's website appears to be down on the first morning of school.

> Watch a previously scheduled live press conference with the district on this page just after 10:30 a.m.

The outage appears to be impacting other large school districts as well, including some that are not yet learning in-person.

Houston ISD posted this statement at 10:10 a.m.: "Parents and students: We are aware of the technical issues occurring this morning. Please know we are working swiftly to get everything moving again for you. In the meantime, here is a direct link to the HUB: https://houston.itslearning.com. Thank you for your patience!"

Fort Worth ISD earlier tweeted the outage is related to their web vendor, which serves multiple school districts.

Fort Worth Independent School District / @FortWorthISD: "This issue is being investigated by our web hosting vendor. It appears that Dallas ISD and Houston ISD are having the same issues with the same vendor. We appreciate your patience."

Houston-area parents were tweeting Houston ISD to get an answer to the problem as some students are learning virtually on the first day. Other parents were also tweeting a direct link to the learning hub that still appears to be online and separate from the district's main page: https://houston.itslearning.com/