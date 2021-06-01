HISD reopens weekly neighborhood food distribution supersites

The first of several Houston ISD food supersites will be open Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Barnett Stadium.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD will open the first of several neighborhood food distribution supersites Wednesday as students return from winter break, according to the district.

All sites provide seven days’ worth of student meals and family food boxes from the Houston Food Bank.

The district said your child doesn't have to be enrolled in HISD school in order to receive meals. It's open to all students between age 1 and 18.

Families must either have children in the car or provide a birth certificate or proof of enrollment in any school district.

Here's the HISD neighborhood supersite distribution schedule for January:

Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Barnett Stadium, 6800 Fairway Drive

Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, 4400 W. 18th St.

Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Center, 6801 Bennington St.

Sugar Grove Academy, 8405 Bonhomme