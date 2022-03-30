Houston ISD investigating racial slurs, other gestures allegedly used during high school baseball game

HOUSTON, Texas — Many say the action on Westbury High School's field last Friday included more than baseball.
Shortstop Kevin Ramirez claims he was among those on the receiving end of racially insensitive remarks from Bellaire High School’s bench.
“I was focused on playing good, right?" said Ramirez. "And then we started hearing some statements about racism.”
Multiple witnesses told us Bellaire’s team, which includes a diverse lineup itself, used slurs and gestures against Westbury’s Black pitcher and his Hispanic teammates.
Ramirez said, at one point, he was told “this is baseball, not soccer.”
"When the game was over, they started an argument after the game," said Ramirez. "I’m just feeling, like, nervous, every game after that.”
In a statement, Houston ISD said it’s in the process of investigating what happened during and after last Friday’s game.
“We take all of the allegations seriously and when the investigation is completed the school district will take appropriate action to ensure our students and staff have access to a safe environment,” the statement added.
This investigation comes months after HISD looked into discrimination claims involving Bellaire’s coach. These claims were not substantiated, but today we learned that the district will reopen its inquiry based on new information.
However, according to an internal memo, he was found to have violated district policy by dismissing concerns of racial slurs made by players.