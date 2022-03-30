Houston ISD investigating racial slurs, other gestures allegedly used during high school baseball game

Witnesses claim Bellaire's team used offensive language and gestures in a game against Westbury.

HOUSTON, Texas — Many say the action on Westbury High School's field last Friday included more than baseball.

Shortstop Kevin Ramirez claims he was among those on the receiving end of racially insensitive remarks from Bellaire High School’s bench.

“I was focused on playing good, right?" said Ramirez. "And then we started hearing some statements about racism.”

Multiple witnesses told us Bellaire’s team, which includes a diverse lineup itself, used slurs and gestures against Westbury’s Black pitcher and his Hispanic teammates.

Ramirez said, at one point, he was told “this is baseball, not soccer.”

"When the game was over, they started an argument after the game," said Ramirez. "I’m just feeling, like, nervous, every game after that.”

Under investigation by @HoustonISD: incident at Bellaire v. Westbury baseball game during which some players allegedly used racially offensive sounds/gestures. This isn’t the first time accusations involving Bellaire baseball have arisen this year. More: @KHOU at 4 + 5 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/K9JUMTulCH — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) March 30, 2022

In a statement, Houston ISD said it’s in the process of investigating what happened during and after last Friday’s game.

“We take all of the allegations seriously and when the investigation is completed the school district will take appropriate action to ensure our students and staff have access to a safe environment,” the statement added.

This investigation comes months after HISD looked into discrimination claims involving Bellaire’s coach. These claims were not substantiated, but today we learned that the district will reopen its inquiry based on new information.