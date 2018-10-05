Eight cities are in the running to host the Democratic National Convention in 2020, including Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says he wants the world to know we’re resilient and open for business after Hurricane Harvey.

“These are big moneymakers,” said KHOU political analyst Bob Stein.

Stein said conventions bring an obvious economic impact.

But Houston has something going for it politically as well.

“How, in the heart of a red state, its largest county and city and most economically important region, is Democratic?” Stein said.

The Democratic National Committee says eight cities responded to requests for proposals, and venue availability, transportation and hotel accommodations are among the most important factors.

Others cities include Atlanta, Birmingham, Denver, Miami Beach, Milwaukee, New York City and San Francisco.

“We’ve done the Super Bowl, we’ve done the regional NCAA playoffs, we’ve proven that we can run a pretty good event,” Stein said.

The last DNC was held in Philadelphia in 2016 and drew some 50,000 visitors. That’s a far cry from the last one Houston hosted way back in 1928 when New York Governor Al Smith accepted the party’s nomination in the long gone Sam Houston Hall.

The Republicans have held their national convention here much more recently. President George H.W. Bush was re-nominated during the 1992 Reoublican National Convention held at the Astrodome.

As for the next convention, Mayor Turner said the 2020 DNC could help keep Houston on the national and global stage.

Here’s Turner’s full statement:

“The Democratic National Committee (DNC) issued a request for proposal to the city of Houston to host the 2020 convention, and we are seriously considering it. The Democratic National Convention has been held once in Houston, in 1928, and a lot has changed since that time.

“With all that this city has to offer it is not surprising that Houston would again be among the top list of contenders to Host the DNC in 2020. Houston is the 4th largest city and most diverse city in the country and has a reputation for being a welcoming city with first-class venues and attractions.

“We are no stranger to hosting national conferences and conventions, including Super Bowl LI, the 2017 World Series, and most recently the 2018 Offshore Technology Conference this month. In 2020, Houston will host the World Petroleum Congress. In case there is any doubt, I want the world to know that after Hurricane Harvey, Houston is resilient and open for business.

“The DNC would be wise to choose our city for its 2020 convention. By hosting the DNC in 2020, Houston would increase our standing on the national and global stage, so we are certainly interested in reviewing the DNC’s requirements before deciding whether to submit a formal bid. After full consideration, we will move forward in the best interest of our city.”

