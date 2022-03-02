LIST: Icy conditions reported on Houston roadways

Here's a list of icy roadways in the Houston area.

HOUSTON — Some icy road conditions have been reported in the Houston area as the Arctic blast makes its way here.

Here's the list of icy road conditions, according to Houston TranStar:

US-290 NORTHWEST Eastbound At BINFORD - All Mainlanes - Closed beginning Thursday, February 3, 2022 9 AM

US-290 Westbound At WALLER-HARRIS COUNTY LINE to BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-WASHINGTON COUNTY LINE - All Mainlanes - Closed beginning Thursday, February 3, 2022 3:25 PM

SH-6 Southbound At US-290 - Exit Ramp - Closed beginning Thursday, February 3, 2022 5:24 PM

US-290 Eastbound At BRAZOS RIVER/WALLER-WASHINGTON COUNTY LINE to WALLER-HARRIS COUNTY LINE - Closed beginning Thursday, February 3, 2022 3:25 PM

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

