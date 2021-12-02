Houston Humane Society providing free crates to pet owners to prepare for winter weather

"We want to let pet owners that now when we know this cold front is coming."

HOUSTON — Wheels are in motion at the Houston Humane Society as the non-profit is helping people protect their pets from the pending winter storm.

"I think people forget because it's so warm in Houston so often that when it does get cold it's cold enough it can be very dangerous for our pets it can even be deadly," said Katie Fine, with the Houston Humane Society.

The mission is to provide crates, free of charge, for families who need a little extra help right now.

"We've already gotten hundreds of applications so there's definitely a need out there which is a good thing," said Fine. "It means people are willing to bring their pets inside and they really care about them."

Johnathan Harrell is a regular at the Houston Humane Society. He has five dogs. However, he admits during the pandemic he's had a hard time providing for them on his own.

"I was working, but I'm not working now because of coronavirus so money, my income is short," said Johnathan Harrell, a Houston Resident.

The humane society gave him dog food and a crate, which couldn't have come at a better time.

"We want to let pet owners that now when we know this cold front is coming," said Fine. "It's already starting to get cold outside that now is the time to bring them inside."