Houston Humane Society sees influx of pets brought in due to cold weather, new law

That new law is called the S.O.D.A., or Safe Outdoor Dog Act. It went into effect on January 18.

HOUSTON — Frigid temperatures aren't just hard on us, but they can also be especially tough on our pets.

In just the past few days, the Houston Humane Society had an influx of dogs brought in because of this Arctic blast, and they're expecting more to come in since a new law recently went into effect.

That new law is called the S.O.D.A., or Safe Outdoor Dog Act. It went into effect on January 18 and it says that owners are no longer allowed to use a chain to tether their dogs outside and if they are going to keep dogs outside during inclement weather, they must have adequate shelter. Adequate shelter includes, but may not be limited to, insulation and access to food and water.

The Harris County Animal Cruelty Task Force says so far, they've received more than 500 calls of concern. Right now, they're mostly educating owners about the law when they respond to these calls.

The Humane Society hopes that this new law will make sure those "best friends" stay safe and warm.

“The hope is that people do listen and bring their pets inside," said Houston Humane Society Marketing Manager Angelina Saucedo. "Unfortunately for those folks who are not getting that message, please know that there is a new law in effect and you can be fined for keeping your pets outdoors. There’s officers on the scene right now that are receiving reports from folks about neighbors not having their pets properly cared for.”

The Houston Humane Society offers various pet resources designed to help owners from having to give up their beloved pets, including pet food assistance, free spay, neuter and veterinary needs and free dog houses.