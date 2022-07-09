Wells Fargo grant aims to expand homeownership for families of color in Houston

The Wells Fargo Foundation is funding the project with $7.5 million and hopes to help create 5,000 new homeowners of color by the end of 2025.

HOUSTON — Local leaders are hoping a new grant will increase homeownership for families of color across the Houston area.

The grant was announced Tuesday as local organizations received $7.5 million from Wells Fargo to support homebuyers of color.

The project aims to create at least 5,000 new homeowners of color by the end of 2025. It's part of a partnership between Houston and the Harris County Homeownership Collaborative that try to lower construction costs, create educational campaigns and increase access to affordable mortgage plans.

“Homeownership is key to reaching the American dream for the majority of immigrants, first-generation Americans, and minorities across our nation and region,” said Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia. “Unfortunately, many Latino and Black families...face disproportionate challenges and barriers on their path to homeownership."

The grant comes at a time when housing in Houston is expensive for everyone.

New data from the Houston Association of Realtors shows the price of local housing is now less affordable than it was one year ago, for homeowners and home renters.

The median home price in the Houston area is up to $357,000, which is $50,000 higher than it was one year ago. Last year, 53% of Houston families made enough money to buy a median-priced Houston-area home.

According to Dr. Stephen Sherman who is a researcher at Rice University who studies housing, Houston homes are now only affordable to the few.

“You think of homeownership as a path to prosperity in this county, but within Harris County, it’s increasingly a privilege for the already prosperous," Sherman said.

Sherman also noted the bulk of Harris County’s housing stock is composed of single-family homes and that there’s been a big increase in single-family rental stock.